Moreno leads Eastern Kentucky against Bellarmine after 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (10-12, 5-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-9, 6-3 ASUN)
The Knights have gone 5-4 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is averaging 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Colonels. Moreno is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
Garrett Tipton is averaging 12.2 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.
Knights: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.