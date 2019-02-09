Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis (1) shoots as Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle, left, defends, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

NORMAN, Okla. — Davide Moretti scored 14 points to help No. 18 Texas Tech roll past Oklahoma 66-54 on Saturday.

Jarrett Culver had 13 points and Matt Mooney and Brandone Francis each added 11 for the Red Raiders (19-5, 7-4 Big 12), who stayed within striking range of conference leader Kansas State. Texas Tech held Oklahoma to 36 percent shooting to claim its fourth victory in five games. The Red Raiders beat the Sooners 66-59 earlier in the season.

Rashard Odomes scored 14 points and Brady Manek had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (15-9, 3-8), which lost its fourth straight. Christian James, Oklahoma’s leader with just under 16 points per game for the season, finished with 11 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Oklahoma made a surge late in the first half to cut Tech’s lead to nine, but Norense Odiase’s putback at the halftime buzzer put the Red Raiders up 35-24 at the break. Tech made 7 of 15 3-pointers in the first half.

The Red Raiders opened the second half on a 9-2 run, but the Sooners fought back with an 11-0 surge to cut their deficit to 49-37. Texas Tech re-established control for good with a 15-4 run.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas Tech had a solid week, with this victory following a 31-point home win over West Virginia on Monday. The Red Raiders have a chance to move up in the rankings.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders got a valuable road win against a Sooners team that has had good moments. If they can beat Oklahoma State on Wednesday, they’ll take even more momentum into next Saturday’s game against a Baylor squad that is hovering near the top of the conference standings.

Oklahoma: The Sooners collapsed late last season, and it looks like the same is happening this year. Last season, the defense fell apart. This year, it’s the offense.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma plays at Baylor on Monday.

