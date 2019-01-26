Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti (25) shoots in front of Arkansas’ Mason Jones (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Associated Press)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti had 21 points, Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 14 Texas Tech beat Arkansas 67-64 on Saturday night to stop a three-game slide.

Moretti’s two free throws with five seconds left sealed the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game for the Red Raiders (16-4) after their double-digit lead was trimmed to two with a minute left. They didn’t make another field goal after Norense Odiase’s dunk made it 60-48 with 7:41 left.

Arkansas (11-8) was down 65-62 when it turned it over with eight seconds remaining, leading to Moretti’s foul shots. Jalen Harris made a layup for the Razorbacks as time expired.

Daniel Gafford led Arkansas with 14 points after missing most of the first half in foul trouble. Harris and Mason Jones had 11 points apiece.

Matt Mooney scored 12 points for the Red Raiders, who shot 51 percent (22 of 43) from the field, including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

Harris beat the halftime buzzer with a long running 3-pointer, lifting the Razorbacks to a 33-30 lead at the break. Culver tied it up right after halftime with one of his four 3s.

Texas Tech went ahead to stay when Mooney’s 3 made it 42-40 with 16:44 left, starting a 13-2 run. Culver’s 3-pointer gave Tech a 52-42 lead with 13 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks whiffed on a chance to build momentum after topping Missouri three days earlier. They were hurt by a 4-for-19 performance from 3-point range.

Texas Tech: Ten days of struggling with three Big 12 losses in a row has been put to rest. Maybe as big as anything else, the Raiders found some offensive alternatives to Culver for the first time in a while. After 15 turnovers before halftime, they had only six in the second half.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will try to win consecutive SEC games for the first time this season at home against Georgia on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech is home Monday night against TCU before going to No. 9 Kansas next Saturday.

