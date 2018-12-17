ITHACA, N.Y. — Matt Morgan and Jimmy Boeheim combined for nine 3-pointers and 29 points to help Cornell hold off Longwood 70-64 on Monday night.

Cornell had a 15-point lead with about 11 minutes left but the Lancers pulled to 55-51 with 2:50 remaining. Boeheim answered with a 3-pointer, Terrance McBride scored all seven of his points, Steven Julian dunked with 29 seconds left and the Big Red led 67-57.

The Big Red (5-5) rebounded from a three-point, buzzer-beater defeat to Niagara on Sunday. Longwood (8-5) has lost two of its last three games.

Morgan was 5 of 14 from the field, scoring 17 points with seven assists. Boeheim was 4-of-8 shooting for 12 points.

Shabooty Phillips had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Longwood. Jordan Cintron added 14 points and JaShaun Smith had 11.

