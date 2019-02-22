SEATTLE — Terrell Brown scored 21 points, Morgan Means 18 and neither missed from the free throw line in the last 24 seconds as Seattle held off UMKC 69-64 in a game that saw 10 ties and 11 lead changes Thursday night.

Riley Grigsby scored 12, including all three of his 3-pointers, Myles Carter added 10 points and Mattia Da Campo eight points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (14-12, 2-9 Western Athletic Conference), which halted a four-game losing streak.

UMKC never led after the score was 53-52 but didn’t let Seattle get more than two points ahead and tied four times down the final 6:34.

The Kangaroos, missed their last four shots, all from beyond the 3-point arc, while Brown and Morgan, fouled after rebounds, sealed the win at the line.

Xavier Bishop led the Kangaroos (10-17, 5-7) with 14 points, Jamel Allen added 12 and Brandon Suggs 11 with 13 rebounds.

After going to the line just five times — and making two — in the first half, the Redhawks converted 14 of 15 free throws in the second half.

