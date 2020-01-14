The Chippewas trailed by eight early in the second half, before Morgan scored seven unanswered points in under two minutes. A Morgan 3 made it 65-61 for the Chippewas with four minutes left. Central Michigan was 45% shooting (13-for-29) in the final period.

Keshaun Saunders scored 18 points for the Rockets (9-8, 1-3). Marreon Jackson added 15 points and six assists. Luke Knapke had 14 points.

Central Michigan faces Buffalo at home on Saturday. Toledo takes on Akron on the road on Saturday.

