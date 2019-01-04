ITHACA, N.Y. — Matt Morgan scored 11 of his 13 points during a key first-half run and Cornell cruised to a 76-61 win over Johnson & Wales (RI) on Friday night.

Morgan capped an 18-0 run with three straight 3-pointers and a dunk to give the Big Red (7-8) a 22-6 lead less than eight minutes into the first half. The Division III Wildcats got the deficit no closer than 13 from there.

Morgan also had six rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes. Cornell had 12 players log at least 11 minutes and none more than 21.

Jimmy Boeheim added 12 points, and Thurston McCarty and Riley Voss added 10 points apiece.

Cornell had its largest lead at 72-46 and then Johnson & Wales closed the game on a 15-4 run.

Brian Hogan-Gary had 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats. Danny Ampofo added 10 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.