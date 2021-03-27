Wofford got the ball to it’s own 41-yard line following a short kickoff but ran out of time. The Terriers took a 31-30 lead with 1:43 left when Jimmy Weirick completed a quick slant pass to Landon Parker who outran the defender for a 75-yard touchdown.
Morgan completed a 15-yard touchdown to Herres to put VMI up 27-24 with 9:24 remaining. He finished 25-for-34 passing with no interceptions and ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.
Weirick threw for 170 yards and a touchdown and Nathan Walker ran for 81 yards and touchdown for Wofford (1-3, 1-3).
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.