Morgan leads North Dakota State against North Dakota after 29-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-15, 1-8 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (8-13, 5-4 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Andrew Morgan scored 29 points in North Dakota State’s 75-73 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos. The Bison are 4-4 in home games. North Dakota State allows 73.6 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-8 in conference games. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Nelson is averaging 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

B.J. Omot is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

