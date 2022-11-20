Morgan leads North Dakota State past Crown College 76-55

FARGO, N.D. — Andrew Morgan had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Dakota State to a 76-55 win over Crown College on Sunday night.

Boden Skunberg scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Bison (1-4). Tajavis Miller shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, to finish with 16 points.