The Chippewas (14-17, 7-11 Mid-American Conference) improved their field-goal shooting from 31% in the first half to 58% in the second and sank 11 from distance to just four for Western Michigan (13-18, 6-12).
Michael Flowers led the Broncos with 17 points and Brandon Johnson added 15 with nine rebounds. Johnson, a redshirt junior, is now three points shy of scoring 1,000 career.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.