MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Dallas Morgan scored 23 points, making 5 of 7 3-pointers, and Central Michigan stretched its home winning streak to eight games with a 93-82 victory over Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Central Michigan led 43-38 at halftime and Miami was still within 55-52 with 13:56 to go in the second half. The Chippewas scored the next eight points to go up 63-52 and led by at least eight points throughout the remainder of the game.