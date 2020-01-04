David DiLeo had 16 points for Central Michigan (8-6, 1-0). Devontae Lane added 14 points and six rebounds. Kevin McKay had 13 points for the Chippewas.
Nike Sibande had 22 points for the RedHawks (7-7, 0-1). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and Dae Dae Grant scored 11.
Central Michigan plays at home against Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Miami plays at Bowling Green on Tuesday.
