Morgan sparks Murray State to 78-61 victory over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday.

Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.