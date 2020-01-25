Stanley Davis led the Bears (10-12, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Devonish-Prince scored 11 points. David Syfax Jr. grabbed nine rebounds.
Andrew Robinson led Coppin State with 12 points while Brendan Medley-Bacon pulled down a career-high 24 rebounds — seven on the offensive end. His rebound effort matched single-game high totals set this season by George Washington’s Arnaldo Toro Barea and Hasahn French of Saint Louis entering Saturday’s games. Medley-Bacon was named the MEAC’s Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.
