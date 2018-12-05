BALTIMORE — Jordan Little scored 14 points and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. each scored 14 points and Morgan State used a second-half comeback to beat Binghamton 74-68 on Wednesday night.

The Bearcats led 44-28 at halftime and extended the margin to 20 points early in the second half before Morgan State (3-5) mounted its rally. The Bears outscored Binghamton 30-8 in a 12-minute span and took a 58-56 lead with a pair for free throws by Jordan with 6:42 left.

J.C. Show made a pair of free throws to knot the score, but Martez Cameron responded with a jump shot and Dervonish-Prince buried a 3-pointer and the Bears led for the remainder. Sam Sessom’s narrowed the deficit to 68-66 with 71 seconds left before the Bears closed it our making 6 of 8 from the foul line. Cameron added 13 points.

Sessoms scored 22 and Show scored 19 for Binghamton (3-6).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.