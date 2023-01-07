Morgan State beats North Carolina Central 78-73 in OT

BALTIMORE — Isaiah Burke had 28 points in Morgan State’s 78-73 overtime win over North Carolina Central on Saturday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Kris Monroe finished with 19 points for the Eagles (7-8). Justin Wright added 13 points and three steals for North Carolina Central. Brendan Medley-Bacon also put up 13 points and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. Morgan State hosts South Carolina State while North Carolina Central visits Coppin State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.