BALTIMORE — Stanley Davis scored 14 points, LaPri McCray-Pace and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. added 11 apiece, and Morgan State pulled away in the second half to beat Division II Wilmington (Del.) 85-78 on Monday night for its third straight victory.

Victor Curry added eight points with 11 rebounds for the Bears (5-5), who shot 49 percent and won the rebounding battle 45-27, but made just 2 of 16 3-pointers.

Tyler Norwood’s 3 put the Wildcats up 24-17, but Curry hit a go-ahead jumper amid an 11-0 run and Morgan State led 39-35 at halftime behind Davis’ 10 points.

Dawson Grinnage’s layup tied it at 39, but Davis’ tip-in capped an 11-0 run for a 50-39 lead and Curry’s back-to-back jumpers made it 60-50 with 10:22 to play. Trailing by as many as 18, the Wildcats closed on an 18-7 run to pull to 82-75 on Xavier Alston’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds, but got no closer.

Jermaine Head scored 31 points and Norwood added 21 for the Wildcats, who made 11 of 30 3-pointers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.