Morgan State never trailed and shot 47% with an 11-rebound advantage while forcing the Knights into 22 turnovers.

Broadus was an assistant at Maryland last season.

Marqel Wansley had 13 points and Deon Tabb 11 for the Knights, who shot just 32%.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD