Morgan State hosts Delaware State following Robinson's 28-point game

Delaware State Hornets (6-20, 4-7 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (13-14, 5-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -5.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Morgan State Bears after Martez Robinson scored 28 points in Delaware State’s 69-68 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bears are 9-1 on their home court. Morgan State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 4-7 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 1-16 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Thomas is averaging 8.6 points for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

O’Koye Parker is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging eight points. Robinson is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

