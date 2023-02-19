Morgan State hosts Hawkins and Howard

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (17-10, 9-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (12-14, 4-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the Morgan State Bears after Elijah Hawkins scored 20 points in Howard’s 80-70 win over the Coppin State Eagles. The Bears are 8-1 on their home court. Morgan State has a 5-10 record against teams above .500.

The Bison are 9-1 in conference play. Howard is third in the MEAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Hawkins averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke is shooting 44.7% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points, six assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

