Morgan State hosts Hood and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (8-22, 3-10 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (15-14, 7-6 MEAC)
The Eagles are 3-10 against conference opponents. Coppin State gives up 84.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.7 points. Will Thomas is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.
Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Sam Sessoms is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.
Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.