Morgan State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Pollard's 23-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (12-8, 5-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-10, 4-2 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -1.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Morgan State Bears after Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 94-75 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 8-0 on their home court. Morgan State is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks have gone 5-1 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Bears and Hawks square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 20 points. Malik Miller is averaging 16.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

Zion Styles is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hawks: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

