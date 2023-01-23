Morgan State hosts Norfolk State after Brown's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (13-6, 3-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-9, 3-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -3.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Morgan State Bears after Caheim Brown scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 96-65 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 7-0 in home games. Morgan State averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Malik Miller with 3.9.

The Spartans are 3-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears and Spartans square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burke is averaging 20.1 points for the Bears. Miller is averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

