Morgan State hosts South Carolina State following Burke's 28-point performance

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-8, 1-0 MEAC)
The Bears are 5-0 in home games. Morgan State ranks fourth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.
The Bears and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.