Morgan State (8-18, 3-10) vs. Delaware State (5-21, 2-11)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State looks to extend Morgan State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Morgan State’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 77-71 on Jan. 26. Delaware State is coming off a 70-60 win at Coppin State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Delaware State’s Kevin Larkin has averaged 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while Johquin Wiley has put up 9.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals. For the Bears, Stanley Davis has averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. has put up 10.8 points.

LEADING LARKIN: Larkin has connected on 28.5 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Delaware State is 0-16 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 5-5 when it scores at least 70.

BEHIND THE ARC: Morgan State’s Kyson Rawls has attempted 132 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 18 for 38 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State has committed a turnover on just 18.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bears have turned the ball over only 14 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.