Harris guided Morgan State (2-8, 2-5) 91 yards in 13 plays, scoring from the 1 for the insurance TD with 3:27 left to play.
NC&T answered with a Noel Ruiz field goal and then recovered an onside kick at its own 46 with 1:20 remaining. But Kylil Carter threw three incompletions and was sacked by Rico Kennedy for a 7-yard loss, turning final possession over to the Bears.
Manasseh Bailey caught a touchdown pass and had 118 yards, moving him into a fifth-place tie on Morgan State’s career receiving list 1,802 yards.
