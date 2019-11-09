BALTIMORE — DeAndre Harris passed for 218 yards and one touchdown and scored the game-winner on a keeper from the 1 as Morgan State upset North Carolina A&T Saturday, for the second year in a row.

North Carolina A&T, tied for 15th in the FCS coaches poll, never led during the game but trailed just 16-13 through much of the fourth quarter. The loss keeps the Aggies (6-3, 4-2) in the three-team cluster chasing Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference leader Florida A&M as the playoffs near.