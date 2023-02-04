Morgan State wins 75-65 over Delaware State

Hobbs also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Bears (12-11, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Lewis Djonkam added 18 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Isaiah Burke was 5 of 18 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.