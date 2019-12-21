Matt Plesac kicked 34-yard field goal to trim Marian’s deficit to 33-31 with 6:52 to play. The Knights defense forced a Morningside punt but the Knights then failed to convert on a fourth-and-5 from their own 22 and five plays later Dolincheck hit Els for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 40-31 with two minutes left.

Ethan Darter’s 10-yard scoring pass to Johnny William less that a minute later capped the scoring. The second-seeded Knights (12-1) attempted an onside kick but Morningside recovered and ran out the clock.

Darter passed for 291 yards and five touchdowns, including four to William, who finished with 10 receptions for 161 yards.

The Mustangs have won 29 consecutive games since losing 43-36 to Saint Francis in the 2017 semifinals and haven’t lost a regular-season game a 35-21 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater on Sept. 24, 2016.

