Baylor: The loss could really sting for the Bears, who are trying to get back to the Big 12 championship game for the second time in three seasons. Undefeated Oklahoma visits Waco next week. Baylor’s only other loss was at No. 11 Oklahoma State, the only other team ahead of them in the Big 12 standings. After only one penalty the previous two games, Baylor had six penalties for 65 yards.