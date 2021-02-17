Held also had six assists and five steals, Morris had six rebounds and seven assists and Bekelja grabbed six rebounds for DePaul (13-4, 10-2 Big East Conference). Morris reached 1,000 career points on a layup in the fourth quarter.
DePaul struggled from the field, making just 38.3% of its shots, but it attempted 20 more field goals after forcing Xavier into 29 turnovers.
Kae Satterfield had 16 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (4-6, 1-5), and Ariana Gray added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Musketeers only played two games in January — with losses to Creighton and Seton Hall.
