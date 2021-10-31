Peyton Henry matched his career-high with four field goals.
Stanford has lost three straight since knocking off then-No. 3 Oregon.
The Cardinal (2-4, 3-5) trailed most of the game before scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to take a brief lead.
Quarterback Tanner McKee scored on a 1-yard dive and Joshua Karty kicked a 43-yard field goal that put Stanford up 13-12.
After Washington was called for a delay on the first play of its ensuing drive, the Huskies moved quickly downfield and appeared to be setting up for a field goal before Morris lofted a perfect throw to McMillan for the game-winning score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: The Huskies are feeling a lot better after their second consecutive comeback win. Morris made the game-winning throw but it was Washington’s running game that made the difference. McGrew and Davis were unstoppable most of the night.
Stanford: The Cardinal made a handful of big plays but were too stagnant offensively. The defense made a critical fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter but a breakdown in coverage was costly.
UP NEXT
Washington: Play No. 7 Oregon on Nov. 6.
Stanford: Host Utah on Nov. 5.
