The Rattlers are 1-2 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Bryce Moragne averaging 7.2.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shawn Williams is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.
MJ Randolph is shooting 49.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Rattlers. Moragne is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 57.9 points, 23.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.
Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.
