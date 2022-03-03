Coryon Mason, who led the Wildcats in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).
Hunter Schofield had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-17, 6-11). Jacob Nicolds added 12 points. Dancell Leter had seven rebounds.
The Wildcats, who beat Dixie State 64-50 on Jan. 1, swept the season series with the Trailblazers.
___
___
