Held finished with 14 points, eight assists and six steals for DePaul (11-4, 8-2 Big East Conference), which had 25 assists on 33 field goals. Jorie Allen had 11 points and six rebounds, Bekelja added 10 points and eight assists, and Darrione Rogers grabbed 12 rebounds.
Morris and Allen combined to score the first 10 points of the game, and DePaul led by at least six points the rest of the first half.
Correa scored 33 points on 14-of-30 shooting for St. John’s (5-11, 2-9). Correa, averaging 20.9 points per game, scored a career-high 35 points at Georgetown on Jan. 27, and finished with 33 against then-No. 3 UConn last Wednesday.
