Deja Church added 19 points and Chante Stonewall had 17 points for DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East), which has never lost to Butler in 19 all-time games. The Blue Demons’ only conference setback was a 63-61 loss to Creighton.
Katherine Strong scored 13 points to lead Butler (17-6. 9-3). Kristen Spolyar had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
___
