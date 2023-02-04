Morse and the James Madison Dukes take on conference foe Appalachian State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Madison Dukes (16-8, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-11, 6-5 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -2; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes take on Donovan Gregory and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 9-5 in home games. Appalachian State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 7-4 in Sun Belt play. James Madison ranks ninth in college basketball scoring 40.3 points per game in the paint led by Mezie Offurum averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Tyree Boykin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Morse averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 52.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

