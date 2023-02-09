Morse and the James Madison Dukes visit conference foe Georgia Southern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Madison Dukes (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -4.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays James Madison in a matchup of Sun Belt teams. The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlos Curry averaging 4.8.

The Dukes are 8-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Savrasov is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.7 points for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

