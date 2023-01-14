Morse leads James Madison over Georgia Southern 83-71

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Vado Morse had 25 points in James Madison’s 83-71 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Morse was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, for the Dukes (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Noah Freidel sank 6 of 8 from beyond the arc and scored 20 with five rebounds. Takal Molson scored 13.