Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (12-9, 8-6). Kvonn Cramer added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tareq Coburn had 12 points.
The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Pride this season. James Madison defeated Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.