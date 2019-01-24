EMMITSBURG, Md. — Freshman guard Vado Morse scored 24 points and made two key free throws as Mount St. Mary’s held off a late rally to defeat LIU Brooklyn 74-72 on Thursday night.

Tied at 32 at halftime, the Mountaineers scored the first nine points of the second half and held a double-digit lead into the final five minutes. As LIU rallied, the Blackbirds drew within 72-69 with one minute to go before Morse made two free throws for a 74-69 lead at 0:23. LIU’s Ty Flowers hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left but by the time Flowers came up with a steal at 0:03 there was little time for Raul Frias to launch a 3-pointer that was off the mark.

Jalen Gibbs added 19 points for the Mountaineers (5-15, 2-5 Northeast Conference). Morse, the reigning Northeast Conference Freshman of the Week, made four 3-pointers, as did Gibbs.

Raiguan Clark led the Blackbirds (9-10, 3-4) with 22 points and eight rebounds, just missing his fifth double-double of the season.

