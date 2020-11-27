It was Maryland’s 12th straight win over Navy dating to 1970, and the first played in College Park, Maryland since 1983.
Smith finished with 12 points and Hakim Hart had a career-high 11 for the Terrapins, who shot 68% from the floor including 8 of 15 from 3-point range. Morsell and Smith were each 6-of-6 shooting from the floor. Ayala and Wiggins made three 3-pointers apiece.
Cam Davis scored 10 points to lead Navy (1-1). Davis is 17 points shy of a career 1,000.
The Terps hold a 32-27 advantage in the series that started in the 1924-25 season.
INCOMING FRESHMAN
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon announced Friday that James Graham III, a 6-8 guard/forward from Milwaukee, will graduate Nicolet High School early and join the program later this season. As a junior last year, he averaged 20.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while leading the team to a 22-2 record.
