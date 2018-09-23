PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jalen Morton threw for two touchdowns and ran for four more and Prairie View toppled Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-13 in a Southwestern Conference opener Saturday night.

Morton had 256 yards passing and 255 yards rushing for the Panthers (2-3, 1-0), accounting for 511 of the team’s 815 total yards. The Golden Lions (1-3, 0-1) were held to 379 yards.

Morton began with an 89-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. On the first play of team’s next drive, Morton threw a 75-yard score to Zarrian Holcombe for a 14-3 lead. Three plays into the Panthers third drive, he took it in himself once again, this time from 37 yards out, to make it 21-3 with 9:19 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers led 49-10 at halftime and cruised from there.

Skyler Perry threw for 174 yards and rushed for 75 yards for the Golden Lions. Jaimon Peterson ran for the team’s only touchdown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.