Mosley and Missouri host Houston Baptist

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-5) at Missouri Tigers (6-0)
The Huskies are 0-3 in road games. Houston Baptist allows 84.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 53.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Missouri.
Brycen Long is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.3 points. Bonke Maring is averaging 14 points for Houston Baptist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.