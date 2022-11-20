Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Mississippi Valley St 83-62

Hodge hit four 3-pointers and had six — and Nick East II added five — of Missouri’s 16 steals. DeAndre Gholston scored 13 points and Nick Honor finished with 10 points and six assists for the Tiger (4-0).

Alvin Stredic Jr. made the first of two free throws to trim MVSU’s deficit to 42-20 early in the second half but Kobe Brown and Hodge each made back-to-back baskets as Missouri scored the first eight points in a 28-6 run that gave the Tigers a 70-46 lead with 7 minutes to play. Mosley scored 16 points during that stretch.