Deondre Phillips had 19 points for the Royals, an NCCAA school. He also had nine turnovers but no assists. Zachary McGee added 12 points.

Grambling State faces Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD