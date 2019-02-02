GRAMBLING, La. — Prince Moss scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Gaston buried three 3s and Grambling throttled Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-55 on Saturday night.

Moss was 7-of-10 shooting and made all of his 3s in just six attempts. The Tigers (10-11, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) saw 10-different players enter the scoring column and the finished 28-of-55 (50.9) shooting. Grambling was better from distance (11 of 20) than the foul line (12 of 23)

Moss’s 3 with 10:58 before halftime put Grambling ahead 19-12 and started a 24-6 run that Pine Bluff never overcame. UAPB missed 20 of 27 shot attempts from the field in the first half and Grambling took advantage for a 42-25 halftime lead.

Shaun Doss paced the Golden Griffins (7-14, 4-4) with 19 points, 13 coming from the foul line, and Martaveous McKnight scored 11 with nine rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.