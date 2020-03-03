Michael Green scored 26 points and Caleb Hunter added 14 with seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (2-27, 2-15), who have lost six straight. Zachary Barnes had 12 points.
Mississippi Valley State plays its final regular season game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. Grambling plays at Alabama A&M on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.