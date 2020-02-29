Markedric Bell had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions (4-24, 3-13). He also had eight turnovers.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Grambling State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-47 on Feb. 1. Grambling State faces Mississippi Valley State at home on Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Jackson State on the road on Monday.
