Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday.

Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2), but he made just 5 of 18 shots. De’Vion Harmon scored 13 points and Brady Manek added 10 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma shot 28% from the field, including 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

AD

The Sooners had won home games against the Jayhawks the previous two years, and it looked like they might get another one. Kansas led 28-27 at the break after a back-and-forth first half.

AD

Kansas controlled the early part of the second half, but a 3-pointer by Doolittle cut Kansas’ lead to 49-45. Garrett answered with a 3-pointer, and then Azubuike dunked to put Kansas in control for good.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks were solid without their scoring leader. Dotson averages 18 points per game, but the No. 2 scorer heading into the game was Azubuike with 12.6.

Oklahoma: The Sooners became too dependent on the 3-point shot, taking nearly half their shots from beyond the arc. They couldn’t find scoring elsewhere when outside shots weren’t falling. Oklahoma could have used a win against a highly ranked team.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Visits Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25