NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Detrick Mostella and Jason Burnell scored 19 points each and Jacksonville State held off Belmont 83-73 Thursday night to open Ohio Valley Conference play.

Jacksonville State (9-5) led for all but a minute in the early going and held off Belmont (9-3) which made it a one possession game eight times after halftime, the last when Kevin McClain sank three free throws to make the score 68-65 with under two minutes to play.

Mostella buried a 3 and then made two free throws, kicking off a 9-0 burst for the Gamecocks to seal the win. Jacksonville State finished with a 42-32 rebounding edge, 15 coming off the offensive end for 25 second-chance points.

The Bruins, who won nine of their first 10 games, now have dropped two in a row.

Dylan Windler led Belmont with 23 points with eight rebounds and McClain scored 21 with six assists.

